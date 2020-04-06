Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) shares are -65.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.42% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.65% down YTD and -63.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.72% and -39.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Standpoint Research recommended the GT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 30, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the GT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.71. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.69.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -63.50% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, down -4.20% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.35 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 50,274 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,734. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,995 and 10,077 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SR VP Global Operations & Tech had earlier bought another 500 GT shares valued at $3690.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $7.38 per share.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG), on the other hand, is trading around $31.21 with a market cap of $15.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $304.1 million. This represented a 88.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.56 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.2 billion from $22.49 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $906.5 million, significantly higher than the $756.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $641.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Conagra Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 2,002,251 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,279,067 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with -44.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 485.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conagra Brands Inc. having a total of 959 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.19 million shares worth more than $1.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 42.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 billion and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.