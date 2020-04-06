Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), Synchrony Financial (SYF)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares are -67.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.55% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +67.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.66% down YTD and -69.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.48% and -19.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Stifel recommended the WTI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.23.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, down -23.40% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,414,289 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 373,788. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BOULET VIRGINIA, a Director at the company, bought 18,000 shares worth $30418.0 at $1.69 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 22,000 WTI shares valued at $41331.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $1.88 per share. BOULET VIRGINIA (Director) bought 3,200 shares at $4.42 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $14144.0 while Williford William J, bought 10,000 shares on Aug 26 for $41200.0 with each share fetching $4.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), on the other hand, is trading around $13.25 with a market cap of $9.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Synchrony Financial (SYF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 66.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $104.0 million. This represented a 97.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.58 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.08 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.99 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 123 times at Synchrony Financial over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 83 times and accounting for 982,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 618,901 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 43.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.2M shares after the latest sales, with 37.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60% with a share float percentage of 611.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synchrony Financial having a total of 1,030 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.04 million shares worth more than $1.91 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.