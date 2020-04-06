Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -19.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.95 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.83% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.91, the stock is 2.32% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -18.31% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -3.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.92.

The stock witnessed a -17.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.33%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $14.52B and $9.76B in sales. and $9.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 102.86 and Fwd P/E is 18.76. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $2.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 712.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

522 institutions hold shares in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), with 140.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.30% while institutional investors hold 113.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 662.66M, and float is at 320.91M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 88.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.1 million shares valued at $768.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.48% of the ATUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP with 26.0 million shares valued at $710.84 million to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Veritas Asset Management LLP which holds 20.03 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $547.62 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 16.53 million with a market value of $452.0 million.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Next Alt S.a.r.l., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $26.56 per share for a total of $26.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.37 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Next Alt S.a.r.l. (Director) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $26.88 per share for $53.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.37 million shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Bakker Gerrit Jan (Director) disposed off 12,802 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $345654.0. The insider now directly holds 29,951 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).