Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

By Andrew Francis

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -41.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.13% off the consensus price target high of $5.04 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 33.02% higher than the price target low of $3.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -19.82% and -32.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.22 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -31.75% off its SMA200. HMY registered 9.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2129.

The stock witnessed a -46.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.28%, and is -11.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 16.76% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 32837 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.65B in sales. and $1.65B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.25. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.39% and -53.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.40% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), with institutional investors hold 36.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 638.95M, and float is at 433.21M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 36.46% of the Float.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 33.93% up over the past 12 months. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 207.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.87% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.

