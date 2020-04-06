Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -85.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 14.87% and -66.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.29 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock -82.20% off its SMA200. OVV registered -90.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.7735 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.4612.

The stock witnessed a -63.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.71%, and is 28.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.98% over the week and 25.10% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 2571 employees, a market worth around $956.15M and $6.73B in sales. and $6.73B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.55 and Fwd P/E is 5.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.33% and -91.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

588 institutions hold shares in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 78.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 278.76M, and float is at 257.72M with Short Float at 15.08%. Institutions hold 77.79% of the Float.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 60 times.