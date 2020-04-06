Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Vs. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA): Which Is Riskier?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 5.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.19% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.56% and -28.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the BLDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BLDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.61. The forecasts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.63% or 5.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.14, up 23.30% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is trading around $21.94 with a market cap of $4.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Healthcare Trust of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 172,409 shares. Insider sales totaled 316,988 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 966.42k shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 211.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Trust of America Inc. having a total of 449 institutions that hold shares in the company.