Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Vs. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Those Ticking Clocks

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) shares are -7.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.41% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.02% and -11.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the CAH stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $46.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.35.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.60% in the current quarter to $1.46, down from the $1.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 5.30% from $5.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 288,568 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,221 in purchases and sales respectively.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $30.25M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Party City Holdco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 1,016,097 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,716,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.15M shares after the latest sales, with 24.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.90% with a share float percentage of 85.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $18.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.94 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.