Check out this: Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is on the verge of a huge rally

By Sue Brooks

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is -26.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 5.45% and -23.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -46.57% off its SMA200. MARK registered -73.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4491 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6388.

The stock witnessed a -13.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.96%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.64% over the week and 33.17% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $18.90M and $27.10M in sales. and $27.10M in sales Profit margin for the company is -87.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.00% and -76.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.90%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $730k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -93.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.70% in year-over-year returns.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), with 12.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.23% while institutional investors hold 17.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.75M, and float is at 40.62M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 12.93% of the Float.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -36.43% down over the past 12 months. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is -84.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.

