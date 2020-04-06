Check out this: Walmart Inc. (WMT) is on the verge of a huge rally

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.79 and a high of $128.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $118.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.66% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -21.92% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.48, the stock is 4.42% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.48 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 3.26% off its SMA200. WMT registered 21.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.34.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.35%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2200000 employees, a market worth around $339.14B and $523.96B in sales. and $523.96B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.03 and Fwd P/E is 22.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.44% and -6.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $128.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

2,601 institutions hold shares in Walmart Inc. (WMT), with 1.03B shares held by insiders accounting for 36.29% while institutional investors hold 48.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.84B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 31.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 133.81 million shares valued at $15.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.72% of the WMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 89.99 million shares valued at $10.69 billion to account for 3.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 70.07 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $8.33 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 26.85 million with a market value of $3.19 billion.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lore Marc E., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lore Marc E. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $117.41 per share for a total of $9.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.39 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Biggs M. Brett (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 16,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $114.39 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 264445.0 shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Furner John R. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $116.50 for $5.83 million. The insider now directly holds 159,548 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 34.99% up over the past 12 months. Macy’s Inc. (M) is -81.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.85% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.