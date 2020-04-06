Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) picks momentum as shares rise 6.57%

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is -73.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $52.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -808.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.08, the stock is 0.48% and -50.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.87 million and changing 8.87% at the moment leaves the stock -69.09% off its SMA200. CLR registered -79.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.71.

The stock witnessed a -48.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.31%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.52% over the week and 20.14% over the month.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has around 1260 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $4.63B in sales. and $4.63B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.36 and Fwd P/E is 7.29. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.59% and -82.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $977.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), with 232.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.07% while institutional investors hold 11.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 433.90M, and float is at 80.96M with Short Float at 21.11%. Institutions hold 4.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.38 million shares valued at $390.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.06% of the CLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.47 million shares valued at $256.22 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.18 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $177.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 4.21 million with a market value of $144.52 million.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McNabb John T II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McNabb John T II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $8.81 per share for a total of $17610.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45800.0 shares.

Continental Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that McNabb John T II (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $9.33 per share for $9327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43800.0 shares of the CLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Owen Steven K (SVP, Land) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $8.03 for $100380.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is trading -70.33% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -57.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 71.56% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.