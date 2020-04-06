Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) And Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Among Headliners

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) shares are -51.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.77% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.11% and -46.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CNR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.83. The forecasts give the Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.67% or 24.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, up 0.60% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,475,548 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 103,468. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 587,259 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Janki Daniel C., a Director at the company, bought 85,472 shares worth $341888.0 at $4.00 per share on Mar 19. The Chairman and CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 CNR shares valued at $378530.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $3.79 per share. FORBES GARY L (Director) bought 12,111 shares at $3.00 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $36333.0 while Boyle Brian P., (SVP, CAO and Treasurer) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 18 for $18951.0 with each share fetching $3.79.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), on the other hand, is trading around $39.40 with a market cap of $4.96B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 181 times at Smartsheet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 887,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,720,424 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 134 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -87.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.78M shares after the latest sales, with -24.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 110.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smartsheet Inc. having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 13.58 million shares worth more than $610.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.93 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.