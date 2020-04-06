DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -26.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $8.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $8.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.65% higher than the price target low of $7.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is -3.66% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.27 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock -6.39% off its SMA200. DHT registered 34.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a 23.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.45%, and is -12.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 13.76% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $862.10M and $535.10M in sales. and $535.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.68 and Fwd P/E is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.27% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $152.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 233.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 95.70% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 29.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.04% while institutional investors hold 85.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.26M, and float is at 108.91M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 68.73% of the Float.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -39.80% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 15.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.95% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.