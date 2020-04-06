Finance

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

By Andrew Francis

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -26.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $8.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $8.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.65% higher than the price target low of $7.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is -3.66% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.27 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock -6.39% off its SMA200. DHT registered 34.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a 23.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.45%, and is -12.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 13.76% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $862.10M and $535.10M in sales. and $535.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.68 and Fwd P/E is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.27% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $152.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 233.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 95.70% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 29.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.04% while institutional investors hold 85.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.26M, and float is at 108.91M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 68.73% of the Float.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -39.80% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 15.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.95% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.

Finance

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Gentex Corporation (GNTX), AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

Richard Addington - 0
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares are -28.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.71% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)

Sue Brooks - 0
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) shares are -5.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.50% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Winifred Gerald - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares are -8.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.12% or -$4.81 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

It makes sense to watch Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) And International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

News Richard Addington - 0
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) shares are -42.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.66% or -$1.41 lower in the...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is -13.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.95 and a...
Read more

Recent

Investing action plan for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) And Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)

News Richard Addington - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are 13.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.34% or $0.57 higher in the latest...
Read more

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -87.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.33% or $0.01 higher in the latest...
Read more

RPC Inc. (RES) And Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Among Headliners

Markets Richard Addington - 0
RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares are -58.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.08% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us