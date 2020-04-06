Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Vs. Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Those Ticking Clocks

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) shares are 13.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.10% or $1.48 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 13.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.74% and 5.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, William Blair recommended the DLR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $136.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.31. The forecasts give the Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $152.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $118.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 10.2% or -15.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 294.70% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.21, up 0.80% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,161,525 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 356,613. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,056,296 and 250,712 in purchases and sales respectively.

Power Andrew, a CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $1.75 million at $140.00 per share on Mar 30. The CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER had earlier sold another 3,024 DLR shares valued at $420850.0 on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $139.17 per share. Stein A William (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 25,000 shares at $140.00 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $3.5 million while MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Mar 17 for $131680.0 with each share fetching $131.68.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), on the other hand, is trading around $24.68 with a market cap of $4.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 276 times at Zions Bancorporation National Association over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 224,381 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,852 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 238 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -200.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.73M shares after the latest sales, with 10.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 161.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zions Bancorporation National Association having a total of 700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.61 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $668.39 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.