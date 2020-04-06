DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Vs. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Which Is Riskier?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are 6.60% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.00% or -$5.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 4.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.32% and -10.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the DOCU stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $79.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.46. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.63.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 140.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.49, up 29.40% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 540,273 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,042,549. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,708 and 414,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wolberg Kirsten O., a Chief Technology & Ops Officer at the company, sold 9,777 shares worth $831045.0 at $85.00 per share on Mar 25. The Director had earlier sold another 350,000 DOCU shares valued at $29.93 million on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $85.50 per share. Solvik Peter (Director) sold 16,452 shares at $79.70 per share on Mar 20 for a total of $1.31 million while Salem Enrique T, (Director) sold 372,351 shares on Mar 19 for $29.27 million with each share fetching $78.60.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), on the other hand, is trading around $22.94 with a market cap of $1.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Fate Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 270,614 shares. Insider sales totaled 166,317 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.49M shares after the latest sales, with 7.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.60% with a share float percentage of 74.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fate Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 11.22 million shares worth more than $219.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Redmile Group, LLC held 14.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.75 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.