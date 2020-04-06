Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares are -6.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.90% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +72.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.48% down YTD and -2.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 43.46% and 7.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $0.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 87.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.50% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$1.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.62 with a market cap of $17.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Corteva Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 72,009 shares. Insider sales totaled 193,685 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.23M shares after the latest sales, with 17.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 748.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corteva Inc. having a total of 1,296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.31 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 66.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.