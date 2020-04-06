Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) shares are -55.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.44% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.71% and -27.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Goldman recommended the HFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 26, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the HFC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.57. The forecasts give the HollyFrontier Corporation stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.16% or -1.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.60% in the current quarter to $1.51, up from the $1.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.54, down -6.50% from $6.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.99 and $2.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 681,581 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 256,341. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Voliva Richard Lawrence III, a EVP & CFO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $215400.0 at $21.54 per share on Mar 11. The EVP & CFO had earlier bought another 10,000 HFC shares valued at $199500.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $19.95 per share. Creery Thomas G (SVP, Commercial) sold 9,707 shares at $51.50 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $499911.0 while Creery Thomas G, (SVP, Commercial) sold 293 shares on Dec 20 for $15090.0 with each share fetching $51.50.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.62 with a market cap of $279.83M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Cars.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 808,068 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,260 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.14M shares after the latest sales, with 243.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 66.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cars.com Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.35 million shares worth more than $77.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 5.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.22 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.