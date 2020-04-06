Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares are -57.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.03% or -$1.6 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.53% and -55.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the LAMR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the LAMR stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $92.33. The forecasts give the Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stock a price target range of $109.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.07% or 4.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.30% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.24, up 2.00% from $3.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $1.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

REIFENHEISER THOMAS V, a Director at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $324184.0 at $81.05 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier sold another 3,500 LAMR shares valued at $279335.0 on Sep 17. The shares were sold at $79.81 per share.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), on the other hand, is trading around $8.20 with a market cap of $213.86M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Co-Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 18.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Co-Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 591055.0 shares worth more than $529112.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 132002.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118168.0 and represent 0.53% of shares outstanding.