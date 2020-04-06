Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares are -31.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.19% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.71% down YTD and -31.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.55% and -38.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the MPW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 30, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MPW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.46. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.62.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, up 50.20% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,069,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 534,155. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,787,216 and 100,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stewart Michael G, a Director at the company, sold 4,800 shares worth $101184.0 at $21.08 per share on Dec 04. The Executive Vice President & COO had earlier sold another 100,000 MPW shares valued at $2.08 million on Jan 08. The shares were sold at $20.84 per share. Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 101,964 shares at $19.78 per share on Oct 10 for a total of $2.02 million while HAMNER R STEVEN, (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 77,500 shares on Sep 25 for $1.51 million with each share fetching $19.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $33.32M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TNXP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27000.0. This represented a 99.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.73 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $8.76 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$44.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.56 million from $12.27 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$26.68 million, significantly lower than the -$23.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$26.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.14k shares after the latest sales, with 435.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 48.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.