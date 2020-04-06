Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares are -8.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.12% or -$4.81 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.44% and -19.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the NEE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Sell on February 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NEE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $221.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $256.31. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.53.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to $2.12, down from the $2.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.07, up 3.70% from $8.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.36 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 420,968 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 411,413. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 305,491 and 175,021 in purchases and sales respectively.

May James Michael, a VP, Controller and CAO at the company, sold 921 shares worth $193502.0 at $210.10 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier sold another 1,600 NEE shares valued at $352317.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $220.20 per share. Arechabala Miguel (EVP, Power Generation Division) sold 3,741 shares at $225.00 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $841725.0 while KETCHUM JOHN W, (President & CEO of Sub) sold 10,931 shares on Mar 16 for $2.19 million with each share fetching $200.55.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is trading around $1.82 with a market cap of $453.76M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.30% with a share float percentage of 221.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.61 million shares worth more than $97.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 7.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.41 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.