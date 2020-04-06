Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Novan Inc. (NOVN), EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares are -87.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.02% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +80.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.90% down YTD and -53.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.75% and 13.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NOVN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 124.40% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.52, down -14.20% from -$1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 447,993 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Malin Life Sciences Holdings L, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 913 shares worth $2502.0 at $2.74 per share on Jul 01. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 6,287 NOVN shares valued at $17289.0 on Jul 02. The shares were sold at $2.75 per share. Malin Life Sciences Holdings L (10% Owner) sold 17,800 shares at $2.69 per share on Jun 28 for a total of $47882.0 while Martin G. Kelly, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 1,500 shares on May 29 for $2955.0 with each share fetching $1.97.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), on the other hand, is trading around $39.89 with a market cap of $25.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.37 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EOG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $40.7 million. This represented a 99.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.32 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.12 billion from $36.54 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.16 billion, significantly higher than the $7.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.74 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at EOG Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 239,687 shares. Insider sales totaled 123,529 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.03M shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50% with a share float percentage of 579.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EOG Resources Inc. having a total of 1,353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 60.55 million shares worth more than $5.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 46.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 billion and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.