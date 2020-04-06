Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are -31.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.42% or -$2.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.18% and -3.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Odeon recommended the OLLI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OLLI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.83. The forecasts give the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $67.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.45% or -35.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $0.33, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.84, up 6.00% from $1.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 182,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 159,554. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 56,604 and 34,860 in purchases and sales respectively.

SWYGERT JOHN W, a President, CEO at the company, sold 3,549 shares worth $144586.0 at $40.74 per share on Mar 23. The President, CEO had earlier sold another 1,538 OLLI shares valued at $66642.0 on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $43.33 per share. Segura Omar (SVP, Store Operations) sold 16,190 shares at $45.00 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $728550.0 while SWYGERT JOHN W, (President, CEO) sold 3,161 shares on Mar 09 for $147334.0 with each share fetching $46.61.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.80 with a market cap of $888.03M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Kontoor Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 105,954 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,503 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.5M shares after the latest sales, with -108.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 52.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kontoor Brands Inc. having a total of 514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 million shares worth more than $476.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 19.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 8.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.56 million and represent 15.39% of shares outstanding.