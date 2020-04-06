Finance

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

By Richard Addington

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares are -28.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.85% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.95% and -28.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Citigroup recommended the STM stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the STM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.92. The forecasts give the STMicroelectronics N.V. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.12% or -8.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.20% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, up 5.90% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.61 for the next year.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), on the other hand, is trading around $9.51 with a market cap of $16.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 88.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.60% with a share float percentage of 446.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonica Brasil S.A. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company.

