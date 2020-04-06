Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Vs. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Updated Outlook

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) shares are -24.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.18% or -$2.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.41% and -23.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the ETN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Gordon Haskett had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ETN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $71.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.55. The forecasts give the Eaton Corporation plc stock a price target range of $113.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $66.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.95% or -7.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.10% in the current quarter to $1.13, down from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.13, down -10.80% from $5.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $1.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,855 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 360,402. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,688 and 54,328 in purchases and sales respectively.

PAGE GREGORY R, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $337940.0 at $84.49 per share on Mar 09. The See Remarks below. had earlier bought another 1,150 ETN shares valued at $99590.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $86.60 per share. Faria Joao V (See Remarks below.) sold 3,000 shares at $96.62 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $289845.0 while MCCOY DEBORAH L, (Director) sold 3,000 shares on Mar 03 for $280500.0 with each share fetching $93.50.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), on the other hand, is trading around $8.51 with a market cap of $1.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at CommScope Holding Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 347,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 276,480 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.47M shares after the latest sales, with 2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 191.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CommScope Holding Company Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maverick Capital Ltd. with over 19.33 million shares worth more than $274.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Maverick Capital Ltd. held 9.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FPR Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 19.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.98 million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.