Equinor ASA (EQNR) makes 18.29% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -35.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $23.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $14.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.98% lower than the price target low of $12.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.87, the stock is 16.54% and -13.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.61 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -28.00% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -42.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.59.

The stock witnessed a -17.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.19%, and is 18.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 21412 employees, a market worth around $45.43B and $62.91B in sales. and $62.91B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.03% and -46.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinor ASA is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR), with institutional investors hold 6.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.53B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 6.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 34.38 million shares valued at $684.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.03% of the EQNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 12.36 million shares valued at $246.06 million to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 5.77 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $114.92 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $84.95 million.