Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Vs. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN): Which Is Riskier?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are -39.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.21% or -$1.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.71% and -20.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the EXAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on April 02, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the EXAS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $115.29. The forecasts give the Exact Sciences Corporation stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.7% or 25.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 254.30% in the current quarter to -$0.62, up from the -$0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.75, up 74.90% from -$0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.24 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 305,138 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 273,290. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 128,355 and 92,220 in purchases and sales respectively.

Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 2,383 shares worth $191045.0 at $80.17 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 EXAS shares valued at $155080.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $77.54 per share. Conroy Kevin T (President and CEO) sold 9,750 shares at $80.17 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $781658.0 while Conroy Kevin T, (President and CEO) sold 13,875 shares on Feb 27 for $1.11 million with each share fetching $80.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), on the other hand, is trading around $89.77 with a market cap of $20.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 629,077 shares. Insider sales totaled 43,476 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 580.07k shares after the latest sales, with -534.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 220.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 1,002 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.