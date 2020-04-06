Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Campbell Soup Company (CPB), MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares are 0.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.38% or $2.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.08% and -6.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the CPB stock is a Sell, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $49.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.27. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -0.53.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.67, down -10.20% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 428,037 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 971,791. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,483 and 104,620 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ciongoli Adam G., a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 16,096 shares worth $759087.0 at $47.16 per share on Sep 30. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 98,334 CPB shares valued at $5.26 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $53.54 per share. Furbee Robert (Senior Vice President) sold 6,000 shares at $40.10 per share on Jun 28 for a total of $240630.0 while LARRIMORE RANDALL W, (Director) sold 3,400 shares on Jun 20 for $140629.0 with each share fetching $41.36.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.21 with a market cap of $28.08M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at MicroVision Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 752,403 shares. Insider sales totaled 128,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 66.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.80% with a share float percentage of 108.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroVision Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company.