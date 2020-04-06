Companies

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), The Gap Inc. (GPS)

By Winifred Gerald

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares are -76.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.97% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 43.79% and -63.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CVE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CVE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.85. The forecasts give the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $12.07 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.73. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.87% or -40.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, up 10.60% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), on the other hand, is trading around $5.65 with a market cap of $2.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at The Gap Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 234,611 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,913 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 135.84M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.70% with a share float percentage of 213.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 631 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.45 million shares worth more than $502.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.01 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

