Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) shares are -34.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.93% or -$1.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.53% and -18.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the CMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.66. The forecasts give the Commercial Metals Company stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.48% or -4.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.20% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.87, down -7.10% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 506,657 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 168,475. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,415 and 2,944 in purchases and sales respectively.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), on the other hand, is trading around $140.41 with a market cap of $47.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $163.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at Illinois Tool Works Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 343,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 310,173 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 615.41k shares after the latest sales, with 18.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.00% with a share float percentage of 317.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Illinois Tool Works Inc. having a total of 1,662 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.56 million shares worth more than $4.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Briar Hall Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 25.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.64 billion and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.