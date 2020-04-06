Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Invitae Corporation (NVTA), Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares are -21.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.24% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.43% and -37.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2019, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the NVTA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 07, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the NVTA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 59.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.81, down from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.13, up 44.80% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.86 and -$0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 632,191 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 463,926. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 632,191 and 186,778 in purchases and sales respectively.

BENDEKGEY E LEE, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 11,056 shares worth $130350.0 at $11.79 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 10,684 NVTA shares valued at $125964.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $11.79 per share. Brida Thomas (General Counsel) sold 9,226 shares at $11.79 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $108775.0 while George Sean E, (President & CEO) sold 11,655 shares on Mar 16 for $137412.0 with each share fetching $11.79.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), on the other hand, is trading around $29.59 with a market cap of $10.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Duke Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 71,282 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,587 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 651.97k shares after the latest sales, with 18.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 367.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duke Realty Corporation having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company.