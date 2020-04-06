Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) shares are -5.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.50% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -4.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.03% and -9.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the KMB stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the KMB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.62. The forecasts give the Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock a price target range of $157.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $125.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.25% or -3.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.60% in the current quarter to $1.87, up from the $1.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.29, up 0.50% from $6.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.62 and $1.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 547,485 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 627,717. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 70,567 and 44,647 in purchases and sales respectively.

Powell Aaron, a President, KCP at the company, sold 3,670 shares worth $533269.0 at $145.30 per share on Jan 24. The President, EMEA had earlier sold another 469 KMB shares valued at $67837.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $144.64 per share. Boston J. Scott (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 24,802 shares at $144.05 per share on Jan 24 for a total of $3.57 million while Melucci Jeffrey P., (SVP – General Counsel) sold 26,839 shares on Aug 29 for $3.79 million with each share fetching $141.17.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU), on the other hand, is trading around $11.59 with a market cap of $5.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.10% with a share float percentage of 161.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TIM Participacoes S.A. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company.