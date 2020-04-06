Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are -52.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.84% or -$1.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.11% and -44.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 73.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.80% in the current quarter to $0.77, up from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.88, up 0.20% from $2.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.8 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 694,825 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 600,625 and 134,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Carol A, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $122110.0 at $12.21 per share on Aug 05. The Director had earlier bought another 475 OI shares valued at $2678.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.64 per share.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), on the other hand, is trading around $17.79 with a market cap of $9.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.60% with a share float percentage of 414.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AngloGold Ashanti Limited having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company.