Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR), VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares are 55.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.71% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 19.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.51% and -49.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the RTTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RTTR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 96.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 500,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 537,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,000 and 537,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ritter Ira E., a COB, CSO at the company, sold 18,750 shares worth $7043.0 at $0.38 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier sold another 500,000 RTTR shares valued at $110000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $0.22 per share.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), on the other hand, is trading around $1.01 with a market cap of $180.04M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at VBI Vaccines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.12M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.58% with a share float percentage of 107.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company.