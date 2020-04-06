Exploring Strategic Opportunities: The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares are -35.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.60% or -$0.64 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.60% and -36.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2017, JP Morgan recommended the GEO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 15, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GEO stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the The GEO Group Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.13% or 53.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,178,288 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 217,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,174,820 and 202,234 in purchases and sales respectively.

EVANS BRIAN, a SVP, Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $56040.0 at $11.21 per share on Mar 12. The Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 GEO shares valued at $1.16 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $11.65 per share. Venturella David J (SVP-Business Development) bought 6,574 shares at $14.85 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $97609.0 while ZOLEY GEORGE C, (Chairman & CEO) bought 250,000 shares on Feb 26 for $4.04 million with each share fetching $16.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR), on the other hand, is trading around $30.73 with a market cap of $3.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 90,005 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,574 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 125.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.24 million shares worth more than $798.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $794.48 million and represent 15.07% of shares outstanding.