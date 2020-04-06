Exploring Strategic Opportunities: TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) shares are -35.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.20% or -$4.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.34% and -18.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the TOT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $35.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $1.1, down from the $1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.38, up 1.30% from $5.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

TOTAL S.A., a Director at the company, bought 720,585 shares worth $3.42 million at $4.75 per share on Apr 01. The Director had earlier bought another 307,990 TOT shares valued at $1.51 million on Apr 02. The shares were bought at $4.90 per share. TOTAL S.A. (Director) bought 14,000 shares at $6.67 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $93430.0 while TOTAL S.A., (Director) bought 6,485 shares on Mar 23 for $37376.0 with each share fetching $5.76.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.91 with a market cap of $812.32M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 252,291 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 864.38k shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.40% with a share float percentage of 84.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System with over 3.78 million shares worth more than $73.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.81 million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.