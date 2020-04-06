Exploring Strategic Opportunities: WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF), Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) shares are -53.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.16% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.20% and -42.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2019, Citigroup recommended the WETF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 12, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the WETF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.89. The forecasts give the WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.17% or -13.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, down -3.50% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,297,064 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 230,307. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 901,738 and 170,274 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bossone Anthony, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $300000.0 at $3.00 per share on Mar 11. The Global Head of Research had earlier bought another 20,000 WETF shares valued at $46380.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $2.32 per share. Bossone Anthony (Director) bought 16,200 shares at $3.89 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $63018.0 while Bossone Anthony, (Director) bought 83,800 shares on Feb 28 for $326476.0 with each share fetching $3.90.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), on the other hand, is trading around $28.84 with a market cap of $6.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Ares Management Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 1,284,098 shares. Insider sales totaled 636,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 36.11M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.70% with a share float percentage of 198.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Management Corporation having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 10.19 million shares worth more than $363.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.0 million and represent 5.80% of shares outstanding.