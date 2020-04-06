First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) up -51.09% since start of the year

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is -56.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $17.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $7.18, the stock is -17.41% and -44.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -6.75% at the moment leaves the stock -52.77% off its SMA200. FHN registered -51.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.98.

The stock witnessed a -45.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.79%, and is -13.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 14.47% over the month.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has around 5017 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.62B in sales. and $1.62B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.21 and Fwd P/E is 4.30. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.51% and -58.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Analyst Forecasts

First Horizon National Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $474.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

496 institutions hold shares in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), with 4.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 90.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 332.02M, and float is at 307.21M with Short Float at 11.94%. Institutions hold 88.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.41 million shares valued at $602.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the FHN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.19 million shares valued at $516.46 million to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 18.15 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $300.6 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 16.27 million with a market value of $269.51 million.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NISWONGER SCOTT M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NISWONGER SCOTT M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $469835.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 871273.0 shares.

First Horizon National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Burdick Kenneth A (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $8.95 per share for $44750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14760.0 shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, NISWONGER SCOTT M (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $9.08 for $907700.0. The insider now directly holds 821,273 shares of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -33.66% down over the past 12 months. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -59.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.3% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.43.