Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) And Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) Among Headliners

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are -58.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.82% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.95% and -28.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the FOSL stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 27, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the FOSL stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.75. The forecasts give the Fossil Group Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.2% or -31.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -107.60% in the current quarter to -$1.13, down from the -$0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.35, down -15.10% from -$0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.45 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 770,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 117,037. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 182,362 and 18,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

McKelvey Gregory A, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 90,792 shares worth $344919.0 at $3.80 per share on Mar 12. The EVP had earlier bought another 9,000 FOSL shares valued at $35100.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $3.90 per share. McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) bought 60,370 shares at $4.39 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $264964.0 while Chiasson William B, (Director) bought 22,200 shares on Feb 28 for $101454.0 with each share fetching $4.57.

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.17 with a market cap of $14.61M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Lilis Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 4,431,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 310,304 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.91M shares after the latest sales, with 30.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.60% with a share float percentage of 72.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilis Energy Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company.