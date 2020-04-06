Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares are -26.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.13% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.47% and -15.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the TWNK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Berenberg had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TWNK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.90. The forecasts give the Hostess Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.56% or 2.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 9.60% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,227,085 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,109,341. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 957,461 and 838,018 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, a at the company, sold 133,202 shares worth $1.88 million at $14.11 per share on Jan 27. The had earlier sold another 38,271 TWNK shares valued at $538959.0 on Jan 28. The shares were sold at $14.08 per share. Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC () sold 45,233 shares at $14.07 per share on Jan 24 for a total of $636564.0 while Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, () sold 15,321 shares on Jan 17 for $215294.0 with each share fetching $14.05.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.11 with a market cap of $5.18M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Enservco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 45.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.