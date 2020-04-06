Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) shares are -26.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.97% or -$1.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.73% and -18.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the NSC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on March 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $142.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $200.76. The forecasts give the Norfolk Southern Corporation stock a price target range of $247.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.38% or -18.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $2.31, down from the $2.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.51, down -2.50% from $10.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.94 and $2.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,687 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,401. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,189 and 73,317 in purchases and sales respectively.

Adams Ann A, a EVP-Chief Transform. Officer at the company, sold 1,336 shares worth $278102.0 at $208.16 per share on Feb 03. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 1,270 NSC shares valued at $269810.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $212.45 per share. Wheeler Michael Joseph (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,000 shares at $212.84 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $2.34 million while Adams Ann A, (EVP-Chief Transform. Officer) sold 1,118 shares on Jan 30 for $236826.0 with each share fetching $211.83.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), on the other hand, is trading around $62.27 with a market cap of $19.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Cerner Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 526,825 shares. Insider sales totaled 546,779 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 300.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerner Corporation having a total of 1,086 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.