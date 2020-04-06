HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) And Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Saying Scary Stuff?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) shares are -45.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.93% or -$2.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.01% and -32.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 11, 2019, Nomura recommended the HDB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Bernstein had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on September 09, 2019. 47 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the HDB stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 47 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 41 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.3.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.94, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.23, up 20.30% from $3.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.14 for the next year.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.02 with a market cap of $6.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Equitable Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,002,006 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 45.17M shares after the latest sales, with -76.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 418.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitable Holdings Inc. having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company.