Heat Check: Accenture plc (ACN) Vs. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) shares are -27.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.64% or -$4.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.59% and -16.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Societe Generale recommended the ACN stock is a Buy, while earlier, MoffettNathanson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ACN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $152.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $186.09. The forecasts give the Accenture plc stock a price target range of $230.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $154.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.85% or 1.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.00% in the current quarter to $1.86, down from the $1.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.6, up 2.80% from $7.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $1.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 212 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 231 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 273,770 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 396,167. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,581 and 92,306 in purchases and sales respectively.

Etheredge James O, a Chief Exec-North America at the company, sold 1,274 shares worth $269203.0 at $211.31 per share on Feb 05. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 9,791 ACN shares valued at $2.07 million on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $211.38 per share. CLARK RICHARD P (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,504 shares at $211.40 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $740746.0 while ROWLAND DAVID, (Executive Chairman) sold 5,814 shares on Feb 03 for $1.21 million with each share fetching $207.58.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.25 with a market cap of $4.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 78.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 219.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares worth more than $107.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.78 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.