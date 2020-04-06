Heat Check: Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Vs. L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) shares are -76.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.36% or -$1.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.36% and -64.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Argus recommended the ADS stock is a Hold, while earlier, JMP Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ADS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.00. The forecasts give the Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.34% or 26.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.10% in the current quarter to $3.75, up from the $3.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $15.17, down -4.50% from $16.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $6.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $17.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,639,042 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,460,977. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 125,626 and 4,925 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tucker Laurie Anne, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $115220.0 at $28.81 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier bought another 1,725 ADS shares valued at $52032.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $30.16 per share. BALLOU ROGER H (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $29.14 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $101996.0 while ANDERSON BRUCE K, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 20 for $290600.0 with each share fetching $29.06.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX), on the other hand, is trading around $178.50 with a market cap of $39.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $247.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at L3Harris Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 55,530 shares. Insider sales totaled 58,784 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.04M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 215.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with L3Harris Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,357 institutions that hold shares in the company.