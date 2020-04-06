Heat Check: FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Vs. Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares are -21.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.12% or -$2.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.73% down YTD and -20.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.68% and -19.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Argus recommended the FE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $37.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.23. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.45.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.50% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.57, up 2.90% from $2.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $1.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 597,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 589,295 and 419,672 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 FE shares valued at $123419.0 on May 30. The shares were bought at $41.14 per share.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), on the other hand, is trading around $38.21 with a market cap of $11.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WDC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $885.0 million. This represented a 79.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $25.86 billion from $26.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $510.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $205.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Western Digital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 258,170 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,854 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with 18.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 298.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 988 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.41 million shares worth more than $2.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.