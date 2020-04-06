Heat Check: IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Vs. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares are -33.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.19% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.62% and -19.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 07, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the IAG stock is a Hold, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Sector Perform on December 05, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IAG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.45.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -250.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.09, up 6.00% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), on the other hand, is trading around $14.58 with a market cap of $3.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at STORE Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 357,319 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,901 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.24M shares after the latest sales, with 19.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 241.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STORE Capital Corporation having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.13 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 18.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $693.47 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.