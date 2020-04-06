Here are the top Institutional holders of SM Energy Company (SM) shares

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -88.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $18.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -31.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is -14.80% and -76.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.77 million and changing 10.08% at the moment leaves the stock -85.17% off its SMA200. SM registered -92.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.0612.

The stock witnessed a -75.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.93%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.40% over the week and 29.12% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $170.40M and $1.59B in sales. and $1.59B in sales Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.56% and -93.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $420.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in SM Energy Company (SM), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 102.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.08M, and float is at 105.64M with Short Float at 22.17%. Institutions hold 101.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.93 million shares valued at $190.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the SM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.92 million shares valued at $134.03 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.45 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $106.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $89.73 million.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quintana Julio M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quintana Julio M bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 105554.0 shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Copeland David W (EVP and General Counsel) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.54 per share for $15400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 155912.0 shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, PERU RAMIRO G (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $21450.0. The insider now directly holds 74,124 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is -94.57% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.32% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.