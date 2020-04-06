Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -59.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is -7.50% and -32.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -55.46% off its SMA200. TECK registered -70.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.20.

The stock witnessed a -34.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.03%, and is 9.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 14.23% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $8.51B in sales. and $8.51B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.82. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.96% and -72.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

529 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Limited (TECK), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 65.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 636.65M, and float is at 539.58M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 65.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 26.75 million shares valued at $464.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.96% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.17 million shares valued at $350.41 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 16.8 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $291.81 million, while Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $245.17 million.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -53.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.94% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.