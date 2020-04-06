Here is a breakdown of the Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock performance

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -72.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $29.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 11.56% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is -16.23% and -49.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -67.74% off its SMA200. AA registered -79.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.28.

The stock witnessed a -49.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.23%, and is -8.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.32% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $10.43B in sales. and $10.43B in sales Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.70% and -79.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $2.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -559.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Alcoa Corporation (AA), with 9.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.02% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 194.15M, and float is at 184.93M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.45 million shares valued at $418.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.46% of the AA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.7 million shares valued at $359.16 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 12.45 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $267.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $227.22 million.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times.

Alcoa Corporation (AA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group (BBL) that is trading -39.82% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.5% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.