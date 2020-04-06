Here is a breakdown of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -9.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.22 and a high of $19.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.58% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 3.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.63, the stock is 0.86% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -19.07% off its SMA200. TME registered -41.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.59.

The stock witnessed a -15.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.30%, and is 12.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3610 employees, a market worth around $18.79B and $3.60B in sales. and $3.60B in sales Current P/E ratio is 31.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.29% and -45.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $6.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 665.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 301.84M with Short Float at 9.09%.