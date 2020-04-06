Here is a breakdown of the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock performance

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -61.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $27.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -17.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is -14.79% and -43.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.82 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -57.56% off its SMA200. UAA registered -62.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.70.

The stock witnessed a -37.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.38%, and is -12.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.58% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $5.27B in sales. and $5.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 40.49 and Fwd P/E is 30.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.60% and -70.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

633 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UAA), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 95.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 445.94M, and float is at 381.84M with Short Float at 8.13%. Institutions hold 95.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 24.62 million shares valued at $531.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the UAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.42 million shares valued at $462.59 million to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.56 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $271.36 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 10.77 million with a market value of $232.53 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -38.08% down over the past 12 months. Guess’ Inc. (GES) is -67.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.67% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.