Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Vs. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Which Is Riskier?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares are -13.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.51% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.77% down YTD and -13.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.95% and -12.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the HZNP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $31.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.82.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.87, up 8.10% from $1.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,060,883 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,659,300. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 464,855 and 540,022 in purchases and sales respectively.

McHugh Miles W, a Sr VP & Princ. Acctg Officer at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $34342.0 at $34.34 per share on Feb 27. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer had earlier sold another 2,106 HZNP shares valued at $59347.0 on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $28.18 per share. Walbert Timothy P (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 93,864 shares at $35.23 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $3.31 million while Kent Jeff, sold 3,545 shares on Jan 07 for $129393.0 with each share fetching $36.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), on the other hand, is trading around $115.22 with a market cap of $73.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $167.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.23 billion. This represented a 63.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $83.81 billion from $83.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.41 billion, significantly higher than the $1.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 218 times at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 81 times and accounting for 804,196 shares. Insider sales totaled 838,065 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 137 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -56.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.05M shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 612.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. having a total of 1,509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.72 million shares worth more than $6.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.